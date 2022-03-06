Macron calls Putin

MOSCOW (TASS): Russ-ian President Putin, in a tel-ephone conversation w-ith French President Macron, said that the physical and n-uclear safety of the Zapori-zhzhya NPP was reliably p-rotected. This was reported by the Kremlin press servi-ce following a conversation held on Sunday at the initiative of the French side.

In response to Macron’s concern about the situation with nuclear power plants on the territory of Ukraine, Putin “informed in detail about the provocation arranged by Ukrainian radicals in the area of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with the involvement of a sabotage group.” “Attempts to shift responsibility for this incident to the Russian military are an element of a cynical propaganda campaign. Russian troops, in cooperation with the Ukrainian security unit and personnel, continue to ensure the operation of the nuclear power plant in normal mode, the radioactive background remains normal – all these facts have been officially confirmed by the IAEA,” – emphasized in the Kremlin.

“The physical and nucl-ear safety of the plant is well protected,” the statement said. The Russian armed forces also control the Chernobyl nuclear po-wer plant. “All this is being done in order to exclude the possibility of provocations fraught with catastrophic consequences by Ukrainian neo-Nazis or terrorists,” the message says following the conversation between Putin and Macron. Putin is not against the possibility of holding a trilateral meeting of the IAEA – Russia – Ukraine via videoconference or in a third country, said Kremlin press service.

“Commenting on the proposal of the Director General of the IAEA mentioned by the President of France to hold a trilateral (IAEA-Russia-Ukraine) meeting in the Chernobyl zone to develop a mechanism for ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, Putin noted that in principle this idea could be useful, but it would be worth considering to hold such a meeting in the format of a videoconference or in a third country,” the message says.

Related