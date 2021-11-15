Macron changes French flag

PARIS (RIA Novosti): Fre-nch President Emmanuel Macron decided in July last year to change the shade of blue on the national flag. Previously, the changes were not publicly discussed, radio Europe1 reports, citing a source.

“There was no announcement of this color change, no instructions were given to change or not change all other official flags in the country,” the journalists write.

The article specifies that the updated tricolor can be seen on the buildings of the Elysee Palace, the National Assembly and the Ministry of the Interior.

According to Europe1, Macron has at least one reason for his decision: the new blue is more elegant, looks better, and in addition, it repeats the colors of the 1793 flag.