Macron condemns ‘unacceptable’ violence during football celebrations

PARIS (AFP): French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday condemned the “unacceptable” violence during celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League final victory, as he welcomed the triumphant team to the Elysee palace.

“Nothing can justify what has happened in the last few hours, the violent clashes are unacceptable,” the French leader said.

“We will pursue, we will punish, we will be relentless,” he added before congratulating the players on their win.

Two people died and police made nearly 600 arrests across France overnight as football fans celebrated PSG’s 5-0 triumph over Inter Milan in Munich.

“The violent clashes that took place are unacceptable and have come at a heavy cost: two people are dead, around 30 police officers and several firefighters have been injured,” Macron said.

“My thoughts are also with the police officer in Coutances who is currently in a coma,” he added.

Macron hosted Coach Luis Enrique and his team after their victory parade on the famed Champs Elysee, thanking the players for their quick condemnation of the previous night’s chaos.

“These isolated acts are contrary to the club’s values and in no way represent the vast majority of our supporters, whose exemplary behavior throughout the season deserves to be commended,” the club said on Sunday.