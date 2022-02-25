Macron: EU sanctions will affect Russia’s top leaders

PARIS (TASS): EU sanctions will affect the highest leaders of Russia. This is stated in the appeal of French President Emma-nuel Macron to the French parliament, which was announced on Friday at a meeting of the National Assembly (lower house of parliament).

“Yesterday, the EU Council adopted a series of unprecedented sanctions affecting Russia and Belarus. The sanctions will also apply to Russian figures, including the highest leaders of the Russian Federation,” President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand read out the President’s address.

“We are in contact with the Ukrainian authorities in order to provide them with the defensive equipment they need,” the presidential address says. “It is necessary to strengthen unity with our European partners to protect our sovereignty and security.”

At the same time, acco-rding to the French leader, “the European Union shou-ld become more sovereign in energy, technological and military terms.” “All the necessary decisions will also be taken to ensure the protection of compatriots abroad,” he assured.

Russia launched a military operation to demilitarize Ukraine on Thursday, February 24.