Macron: G7 against Iranian nuke

BIARRITZ, France (AA): G7 member countries oppose a nuclear-armed Iran, France’s president said on Sunday.

The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., and U.S. discussed Iran on Saturday, Emmanuel Macron told reporters on the second day of G7 summit in the French town of Biarritz.

“No member of the G7 wants Iran to get a nuclear weapon and secondly all the members of the G7 are deeply attached to stability and peace in the region,” Macron said.

Despite recent media reports, Macron said he did not given a “formal G7 mandate” to pass messages on to Tehran.

He added that he would continue to have talks with Iran in the coming weeks to reduce tensions.

Ahead of the G7 summit, Iran’s top diplomat visited Paris, where he had separate talks with Macron and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian. The Iran nuclear deal was the visit’s key focus.

The Iran nuclear accord, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed in 2015 between Iran and Russia, China, France, the U.K. and the U.S. plus Germany.

Last year, however, U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal and intensified pressure on Tehran by re-imposing sanctions targeting the country’s energy and banking sectors.

Under the agreement, the world’s major powers promised to lift economic sanctions imposed on Iran in return for Tehran agreeing to limit its nuclear activity to peaceful and civilian purposes.

In June, Iran sharply criticized world powers for not fulfilling their promises and threatened to abandon parts of the deal.