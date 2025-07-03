Macron: Israel’s plan for Gaza is a disaster waiting to happen

PARIS (Reuters): French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday slammed Israel’s plans to step up its military operation in Gaza as a disaster waiting to happen and proposed an international coalition under a United Nations mandate to stabilize Gaza.

Last week, Israel’s security cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City, in a move that expanded its military operations in the shattered Palestinian territory and drew strong criticism at home and abroad.

“The Israeli cabinet’s announcement of an expansion of its operations in Gaza City and the Mawasi camps and for a re-occupation heralds a disaster of unprecedented gravity waiting to happen and of a move toward a never-ending war,” said Macron, in remarks sent by his office to reporters.

“The Israeli hostages and the people of Gaza will continue to be the primary victims of this strategy,” added Macron.