Macron plans to build six new nuclear plants

PARIS (TASS): Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron, who is running for a second term in the April elections, has announced plans to build six new nuclear power plants in the country.

“We must expand the use of new energy sources. This includes the creation of 50 wind parks, the construction of six new nuclear power plants and the immediate design of eight more nuclear power plants,” he said Thursday, presenting his campaign program.

Europe must increase defense investment to be prepared for a possible high-intensity armed conflict, Macron said.

“We must increase investment [in defense] to be ready for a high-intensity war that could come to our continent,” Macron sa-id. He made the statement that the French armed forc-es are “the only full-fledged army on the European continent”, and pointed out the need to strengthen the defense capabilities of Europe as a whole.

The annual funding of the French Armed Forces will grow to €50 billion by 2025, he added. “Currently, funding for the army is €40.9 billion per year. Despite the crisis, we have kept our promise and have been spending 2% of GDP on defense needs since 2020. By 2025, we will reach the target of €50 billion,” he said.

He recalled that in 2017 this figure was €32.3 billion. Macron noted that this strategy for supporting and developing the armed forces should be reflected throughout Europe. Acco-rding to him, France will play a consolidating role in strengthening European security.

The President announced his intention to double the number of reservists in the ranks of the country’s armed forces in the event of re-election in April to the highest government post. “We should consider the possibility <…> of expanding the staff of reservists, the number of which will be doubled for our armed forces,” he said.

“I confirm everything that I said, in 2019 I said that NATO was in a state of brain death and it was true in terms of the strategy and the principle of the organization,” Macron said, citing the example of a clash at sea between Turkey and Greece – NATO countries. “However, Russia gave a wake-up electric shock,” he said, referring to the special operation on the territory of Ukraine. Macron noted that he never defended the decision to withdraw from NATO, but regularly advocated clarifying the strategic position of the alliance. He added that he always considered NATO’s support to be valuable, especially in terms of interoperability of the armed forces of different countries.

“The fighting launched by the Russian troops created a sufficiently serious threat on the borders of Europe, which provided a strategic clarification for NATO, returning the conditions of the conflict in which the organization was created,” he said.

Macron spoke about the need to end the unrest and restore calm in Corsica, and also promised the population of the island to carry out reforms.

“The status of Corsica will be reflected in the Fr-ench Constitution,” he ass-ured, presenting his election program on Thursday. The politician, who is running for a second term, said that the reforms “will reflect the specifics of the position of the island in the republic.”

Related