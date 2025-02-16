Macron says discussed Russia-Ukraine war, Mideast situation with Saudi Crown Prince

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and Middle East developments during a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“I spoke with the Crown Prince about Russia’s war in Ukraine and the role Saudi Arabia could play in fostering a solid and lasting peace, with Europeans at the center of the process,” Macron wrote on X.

The official Saudi Press Agency said the two leaders “discussed regional and international developments and exchanged views on global events and ongoing efforts to achieve security and stability.”

Earlier, White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said he would travel to Saudi Arabia later on Sunday with National Security Advisor Mike Waltz for talks on how to end Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Macron said that he also discussed the situation in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria with the Saudi leader.

“Regarding the situation in Gaza, I commended Saudi Arabia’s efforts alongside the Arab League – work that France will support and advocate at the European level,” the French president said.

“We discussed the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, including a complete withdrawal of Israel,” he added.

“We also followed up on the Paris Conference on Syria, an important moment of hope and commitment, during which we reaffirmed our support and expectations for the transitional authorities and the Syrian people.”

