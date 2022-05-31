Macron says sees the effect of sanctions against Russia

PARIS (RIA Novosti): The European Commission will give an opinion on Ukraine’s application for EU candidate status on June 15, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday.

“We discussed Ukraine ‘s place in the European family… This issue will be discussed at a meeting of the Council of Europe on June 23-24. In particular, Ukraine’s application for recognition of its country as a candidate for EU membership will be discussed there . We await the conclusion of the European Commission on this issue , while we do not know it, it will be given on June 15,” Colonna said at a press conference with a Polish colleague in Warsaw .

Volodymyr Zelensky on February 28 signed an application for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. The head of the European Commission , Ursula von der Leyen , during a visit to Kiev in April, gave Zelensky a questionnaire to start negotiations on joining the EU. She stressed that the document being transferred is “the basis for discussions in the coming months.” At present, Kyiv’s responses to the questionnaire have been received in the EC and their evaluation has begun.

Also, French President Macron said that from a conversation with Russian leader Putin, he sees that there is an effect from EU sanctions against Russia and military support for Kyiv by Western countries.

“I see from our conversations with him (Russian President Vladimir Putin – ed.) that sanctions against the Russian Federation and military support for Ukraine have an effect. Firstly, because Ukraine enjoys great solidarity, besides, because it resists, including thanks to our arms supplies. And yes, there is also an effect on the Russian economy and its ability to finance this war,” Macron said at a press conference following the EU summit , which was held in Brussels on May 30-31.

