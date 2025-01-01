Macron says two French-Israelis among first hostages to be freed by Hamas

PARIS (AFP): French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that French-Israeli citizens Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi are in the first group of hostages to be freed by Hamas following a ceasefire with Israel.

Macron’s announcement came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the release of hostages held in Gaza since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel is expected to begin on Sunday.

“Our fellow citizens Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi are on the list of 33 hostages to be freed in the first phase of the Gaza accord,” Macron said in a social media post.

“We remain mobilized without pause to ensure their return to their families,” he wrote.