Macron to raise French defence targets, citing Russia threat

PARIS (AFP): President Emmanuel Macron is on Sunday to set new French defence targets in the face of a menacing Russia and a potential United States disengagement from Europe, his office said.

“Defence efforts” must be made in the face of mounting threats and a disintegrating world order, Elysee officials said ahead of the president’s 7:00 pm (1700 GMT) speech to the armed forces, traditionally held on the eve of France’s national Bastille Day holiday.

Despite France’s difficult budgetary situation, the president’s announcements will be “major”, they said.

French military and security officials have been warning of global threats weighing on France, with Defence Chief of Staff Chief Thierry Burkhard saying on Friday that Russia posed a “durable” threat to Europe and that the “rank of European countries in tomorrow’s world” was being decided in Ukraine, invaded by Russia in 2022.

Russia currently views France as its “main adversary in Europe”, Burkhard said.

He also warned of the consequences of a diminished US commitment to Europe, along with cyber threats, disinformation campaigns and the risk of terror attacks.

“We have to take account of the fact that there has been a change in strategic parameters,” he said.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu weighed in, telling the La Tribune weekly newspaper that “it’s our job to provide answers”.

France needed to make “a new effort” if it wanted to “depend on nobody” in the future, the minister said.