Macron warns against nuclear disaster in Ukraine

PARIS (TASS): French President Emmanuel Macron warned against a possible catastrophe in Ukraine’s nuclear power industry due to ongoing hostilities and called for ensuring the safety of the plants. He stated this on Monday on the air of the LCI TV channel .

“Today the situation causes more concern than yesterday. We failed to achieve a broad ceasefire from Russia. Now our efforts are focused on avoiding a catastrophe in the nuclear industry in the first place,” he said.

President Macron said that France considers it necessary to establish a complete truce in order to organize the work of humanitarian organizations in Ukraine and the evacuation of civilians.

“It is necessary that humanitarian organizations can work. A truce is needed. A complete truce for the duration of their work, while they protect women, men and children who need help, and so that they can take them out of the conflict zone,” the French leader said.

According to him, the coordination of humanitarian corridors for evacuation is not enough because of possible threats of violation of the ceasefire in these zones.

Macron was also skeptical about the possibility of evacuating Ukrainian citizens to the territory of the Russian Federation, saying that he “does not know many Ukrainians who would agree to go to Russia.”

“This is an artificial communication technique that I reject. It is hypocritical to claim that they will be protected if they are escorted to Russia. This is not serious, it is morally and politically cynical and unacceptable,” Macron argued. He stressed that France, together with European partners, “undertakes to conduct humanitarian operations and ensure the evacuation of its own citizens, as well as Ukrainians and foreigners, from the conflict zone to safe areas of neighboring and other countries.”

Earlier, the Interdepartmental Coordinating Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine of the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces were declaring a ceasefire regime and were opening humanitarian corridors from four cities in Ukraine – Kyiv, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol from 10 a.m. on March 7.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that the Ukrainian side, as of 13:00 Moscow time, had not fulfilled a single condition for the creation of humanitarian corridors.

