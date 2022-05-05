Macron’s party will change its name

PARIS (RIA Novosti): Fo-unded by French President Emmanuel Macron, Forward the Republic! (LREM) is changing its name to “Renaissance” (Renaissance), said the general delegate of the party Stanislas Guerini.

“Today we are initiating the restoration of Forward the Republic!” in order to be able to continue expanding this political movement, created by the President of the Republic , Emmanuel Macron , just over six years ago, into a political party that will bear the name “Renaissance,” Guerini was quoted as saying.

Political movement “Forward!” (En Marche!) was founded on April 6, 2016 by Emmanuel Macron, who then served as French Minister of Economy and Finance , in the city of Amiens. In August 2016, he resigned from the post of minister, and on November 16 he announced his candidacy for the presidency of the country.

On May 7, 2017, Macron won the second round of the presidential election, and the next day it was announced that the party had been renamed “Forward, Republic!” (La Republique en Marche!). This political movement positions itself as a social liberal party.

