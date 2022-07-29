Macron’s woes and human rights glitches

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Paris to hold talks with the French President on a wide range of topics mainly the promotion of bilateral ties and French energy needs. Macron’s hospitality to the Saudi Crown Prince did not suit western media and Human rights Defenders who massively criticized Macron for his betrayal of western civil rights and for the killing of Washington Post Columnist, Jamal Khashoggi about four years ago. European media was of the view that Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman’s reintegration into international relations should not take place at the expense of truth and justice and that European governments should uphold their legacy of democracy and human rights.

The Russia-Ukraine war has caused great Security and economic challenges for the whole world but European nations had affected severely because a significant part of the EU’s economy is entirely dependent on the Russian energy supply, while a cut in energy will not only stop the wheel of the European economy but also halt kitchens’ heating in several nations including France, Germany, Belgium, and others. Hence, the United States and Europe are extremely worried about their energy needs and currently in search of alternative sources of oil and gas across the world.

The US and the EU and in negotiations with Venezuela and several Middle Eastern states including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar to satisfy their energy needs. The global energy and economic crisis had put the public approval of Western leaders at risk, while the economic and fuel problems had compelled the western leaders to turn a blind eye toward human rights issues and glitches attached to the authoritarian rules in the Middle East and other parts of the world.

Although, media, civil society, and human rights organizations are criticizing Macron’s government for hosting the Saudi de-facto ruler due to alleged human rights violations, however, they did not say a single word about Saudi investment and oil supply to France in the days ahead, which clearly illustrates that western human rights standards are stricter for foes while having sufficient room to satisfy bloc’s political and economic woes.