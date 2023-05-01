Madiha Imam ties knot with filmmaker Moji Basar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Madiha Imam, the adorable and talented actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry has tied the knot with Moji Basar, a well-known filmmaker.

Moji Basar, who is known for ‘The Sick’ (2018), ‘Luka Chuppi’ (2019), is a singer too.

Madiha Imam took to her Instagram handle and shared the shots of Nikkah.

She shared three gallery pictures with the wedding date in the caption of the post “Married 1-5-2023”.

She urged fans to remember the couple in prayers.

“Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives”, the caption reads.

The couple garnered much love and prayers from showbiz personalities in the comments section of the post.

She is one of the cute face Pakistani divas and fans love her natural acting skills.

On the work front, Madiha worked in many hit serials, some of her notable dramas are: ‘Dhanni’, ‘Ishq Jalebi’, ‘Muqaddar’, ‘Zakham’, ‘Dil-e-Momin’, ‘Dushman-e-jaan’ and ‘Baba Jani’.