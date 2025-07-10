Madinah exhibition showcases local heritage, crafts

RIYADH: The “Arts Telling Stories” exhibition in Madinah showcased the nation’s culture and history through authentic handicrafts.

The three-day event, which ended on Tuesday, is among several “Year of Handicrafts” initiatives launched by the Ministry of Culture, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The exhibition featured a diverse collection of handcrafted creations reflecting the identity of the local community.

Elements of heritage were embodied in palm-based crafts including baskets, incense burners, and decorative pieces, illustrating the historical bond between people and the environment.

The event also showcased wooden artworks, including decorated boxes, vases, and household items crafted with techniques blending traditional sensibility and modern innovation.

It featured pottery pieces inspired by folk art, drawing from the colors and landscapes of the region’s geography, the SPA reported.

The exhibition reflects the ministry’s efforts to promote traditional arts, foster community awareness, and encourage young people to connect with their cultural roots.

Courtesy: arabnews