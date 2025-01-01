Madrassah registration: Fazl urges PM to play role in legislation

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday to play his role in the legislation in connection with the registration of madrassahs in the provinces.

According to details, Rehman held a telephonic conversation with the premier. On this occasion, both the leaders exchanged views on the religious seminaries.

Sources divulged that PM Shehbaz had assured Rehman of extending support to the latter pertaining to the legislation.

The premier vowed to contact the chief ministers in line with the legislation.

Subsequently, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Senator Irfan Siddiqui called on Rehman.

According to details, Rehman and Siddiqui exchanged views on the country’s political situation and negotiation process.

Siddiqui briefed Rehman about the negotiation process with the opposition.

Rehman said, “The dialogues between the political parties is the integral part of the democratic process.”

He said, “It is against the principles of democracy to refuse to hold the dialogues.”

“The stalemate can only be resolved by sitting together and holding talks,” he added.

Rehman said, “There is a dire need for the country to witness stability and unity.”

Moreover, Siddiqui inquired after Rehman’s health. He also commended the efforts of Rehman in addressing the matters in line with the seminaries’ registration.

Earlier, it was reported that the matter of registering religious seminaries was settled with understanding and dialogue.

According to details, President Asif Ali Zardari signed the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act 2024, following the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to details, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq issued the official Gazette notification on Sunday. President Zardari had signed the Societies Registration (Amendment) Ordinance, following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recommendation.