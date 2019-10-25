MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 24: Supporters of Francisco Franco hold Spanish flags as people gather near Mingorrubio cemetery before Franco's exhumation in El Pardo district, outside Madrid, Spain on October 24, 2019. Body of Spain's former dictator Fransisco Franco to be moved from Valley of Fallen monument to Mingorrubio cemetery outside Madrid, at El Pardo district. ( Burak Akbulut - Anadolu Agency )

MADRID: Supporters of Francisco Franco holding Spanish flags as people gather near Mingorrubio cemetery before Franco’s exhumation in El Pardo district in Spain.

The Frontier Post / October 25, 2019
Posted in