Madrid: Where heritage, cuisine, sunshine shape soul of Spain

Ilker Topdemir

MADRID : Madrid, one of Spain’s trendiest and fastest-growing cities, offers a more relaxed and welcoming atmosphere compared to Barcelona. As the capital city, Madrid is well-connected, with Turkish Airlines (THY) operating three daily round-trip flights from Istanbul. Renowned for its art, museums, restaurant and taverns, Madrid is also celebrated for its pleasant weather for most of the year, with sunny days stretching across 10 months.

Accommodation options

Madrid offers a wide variety of accommodation options, with Airbnb being especially popular. Below are two standout hotel recommendations:

Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel

Located in Salamanca, Madrid’s most fashionable district, Rosewood Villa Magna is a top choice for both location and luxury. This centrally located hotel features 154 rooms and several concept restaurants, making it a popular gathering spot.

The front desk at Rosewood Villa Magna. (Courtesy of Rosewood Villa Magna)

The highlight is Amos Restaurant, which pays homage to the traditions and flavors of northern Spain, drawing inspiration from the region’s exceptional produce and the Cantabrian Sea. Award-winning chef Jesus Sanchez brings the essence of Cantabria to Madrid with his innovative cuisine. In addition to Amos, the hotel offers three other concept restaurants, serving a variety of international cuisines throughout the day.

Within walking distance of shops and museums, the hotel combines modern comforts with one of the city’s best spas. The SPA, featuring a traditional Turkish hammam, massage rooms and a diverse massage menu, is perfect for unwinding after a busy day.

Interior view of a Rosewood Villa Magna room. (Courtesy of Rosewood Villa Magna room)

Heritage Hotel

A member of Relais & Chateaux, the Heritage Hotel is a boutique property with 46 rooms that offers personalized service and a convenient location. Relatively new, the hotel’s staff is skilled in providing top-notch service. Breakfast here is exceptional and its smaller size creates a more intimate and indulgent experience.

Interior view of a Heritage Hotel room. (Courtesy of Heritage Hotel)

The hotel is home to Haroma Restaurant, led by Michelin-starred chef Mario Sandoval. This restaurant is a favorite among both hotel guests and locals. Located just a five-minute walk from the nearest metro station, the hotel is also close to numerous cafes and restaurants.

Must-visit places in Madrid

Prado Museum

One of the world’s most renowned museums, the Prado Museum houses over 8,000 paintings, 1,000 sculptures and countless artifacts, coins and documents. Recently celebrating its 200th anniversary, the museum boasts works by Spanish masters alongside prominent German and Flemish artists.

Facade of the Prado Museum with the Velázquez statue, Madrid, Spain, April 13, 2024. (Shutterstock Photo)

Retiro Park

Retiro Park is Madrid’s grandest green space and deserves three-four hours of your time. This expansive park offers a refreshing escape, particularly during the summer heat. Inside, you’ll find museums, exhibition halls, a massive boating lake and the iconic Crystal Palace – a must-see.

Retiro Park offers a refreshing escape, particularly during the summer heat, Madrid, Spain, June 9, 2022. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Royal Palace (Palacio Real)

Built in the 18th century, the Royal Palace dazzles with its grandeur and intricate interior design. Still used for state ceremonies, it is one of Europe’s most visited landmarks. Highlights include exhibitions, the Halls of Charles III and IV and the Royal Chapel.

Built in the 18th century, the Royal Palace dazzles with its grandeur and intricate interior design, Madrid, Spain, June 19, 2019. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Puerta del Sol

Madrid’s main square, Puerta del Sol, is a hub for visitors. Here, you can explore nearby shopping streets, admire the famous clock tower, or cool off by the fountain.

Gran Via

Often compared to New York’s Fifth Avenue or Paris’s Champs-Elysees, Gran Via is lined with shops, restaurants and magnificent architecture. It’s equally stunning day and night, with its grand buildings offering an impressive sight.

Plaza Mayor

Dating back to the 15th century, this historic square was once a bustling market. Now, it’s filled with souvenir shops, restaurants and cafes. At night, it becomes a lively spot with street performances and tourists.

Mercado De San Miguel

Built in 1916, this iconic market is always buzzing with activity. Locals and tourists flock here for its fresh produce, seafood and gourmet snacks. It’s especially vibrant in the evenings.

Mercado de San Miguel attracts locals and tourists for its fresh produce, seafood and gourmet snacks, Madrid, Spain, June 19, 2019. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Mercado San Anton

Located a bit further from the city center, Mercado San Anton is a local favorite. Spread over two floors, it features tapas bars with irresistible dishes that will leave you craving more.

Culinary highlights

Madrid’s culinary scene revolves around tapas, with countless bars and eateries to explore. The city’s love for sweets is evident in its abundance of candy shops, ice cream parlors and churros stands on nearly every corner.

Traditional Spanish tapas. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Top three restaurant picks:

La Barraca

A classic family-run restaurant serving the city’s best paella and seafood since 1935. With three generations of expertise, La Barraca offers a quintessential Spanish dining experience. Reservations are recommended, as it’s always busy.

La Maquina Jorge Juan

One of the city’s trendiest and most stylish restaurants, La Maquina stands out for its quality food and chic atmosphere. While the menu is in Spanish and communication might be challenging, the grilled calamari, shrimp and fresh anchovies are worth the effort.

Oroya

Located on the fourth floor of The Madrid EDITION hotel, Oroya offers a Peruvian-inspired tapas menu by chef Diego Munoz. Highlights include ceviche, Peruvian-style fried calamari and lucuma-based desserts.

Located on the fourth floor of The Madrid EDITION hotel, Oroya offers a Peruvian-inspired tapas menu by chef Diego Munoz, Madrid, Spain, June 10, 2022. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The rooftop terrace, The Roof, features a vine-covered pergola, a teak bar and a cozy fireplace, making it the perfect spot to enjoy a meal or cocktail under the stars.

Courtesy: Dailysabah