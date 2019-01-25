Maduro hails support of Turkey, Russia, China

CARACAS (AA): Venezuela’s president expressed his gratitude to Turkey, Russia and China on Thursday for their support after opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself “interim president”.

“I thank Russia, China, Turkey and other governments and people of the world for their strong support of the legitimately established government of Venezuela,” Nicolas Maduro said in a Twitter post.

“Venezuela is not alone!” he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced solidarity with Maduro early Thursday, a day after Washington recognized Guaido as the interim leader of Venezuela.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the foreign interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs a serious violation of international law.

China also said it supports “efforts” by Venezuela’s government to secure its national sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance group Hamas in a written statement condemned the coup attempt and the open intervention of the U.S. in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

Hamas also praised the Venezuelan people for resisting against plots and backing the government, which unconditionally supports the Palestinian issue.

U.S. Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar also condemned the coup attempt.

“A US backed coup in Venezuela is not a solution to the dire issues they face. [President Donald] Trump’s efforts to install a far right opposition will only incite violence and further destabilize the region. We must support Mexico, Uruguay & the Vatican’s efforts to facilitate a peaceful dialogue,” she said on her Twitter page.

A growing number of countries have lined up behind Guaido, the head of the National Assembly, who declared himself president under Articles 333 and 350 of the Venezuelan Constitution amid mass anti-government protests over the country’s economic crisis.

Guaido’s declaration was quickly recognized by the U.S., Canada and several fellow Latin American nations.

Maduro first took office in 2013 following the death of his predecessor Hugo Chavez.

After being inaugurated earlier this month, he is set to govern for another six-year term through 2025.

The U.S. has criticized Maduro throughout his time in office and has shown support for the National Assembly as the “last vestige of democracy”.