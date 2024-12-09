Magnitude 5.6 quake hits El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) : A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck some 9 km (6 miles) south-west of La Union in El Salvador, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said late on Sunday.

Salvadoran civil protection authorities said they had activated emergency protocols for the quake, which was felt as far north as Tegucigalpa, the capital of neighboring Honduras and east into Nicaragua.

EMSC, which revised the magnitude up from an initial estimate of 5.4, reported a magnitude 4.4 aftershock some seven minutes later.

There were no immediate reports of damages.