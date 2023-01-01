Mahira & Bilal’s dance performance burns everyone

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani diva Mahira Khan and heartthrob Bilal Ashraf have lately indulged in offering an amazingly synchronized dance routine during the ‘8th Hum Awards’ which were held in the past week.

The romantic dance performance featuring both massively admired Pakistani celebrities left the audience completely awe-struck whereas Mahira and Bilal both grooved impressively, totally immersed in their own intimate vibe, the dance routine taking place at the rhythm of a popular song known as ‘Bekaraan’ which has been featured in the duo’s mutual project ‘Superstar’.

Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf’s chemistry in the movie received immense love from the Pakistani population whereas the on-screen couple once again managed to provoke immense awe through their latest performance held at the award ceremony.

Mahira Khan has been spotted donning a stunning red-colored floor-length shimmery gown. The lady has chosen to apply minimal makeup whereas Bilal Ashraf has decided to wear a traditional black ‘Shalwar Kameez’ for the captivating dance performance.

The award ceremony had been attended by veteran as well as young showbiz personalities whereas everyone was dressed to impress, in impeccably styled outfits.

Female celebrities including Hareem Farooq, Urwa Hocane, Hania Aamir, Ayeza Khan, Sonya Hussain, Zara Noor Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Saboor Aly, Ushna Shah have been spotted during the event donning contemporary attires.