Mahira Khan appears in Azaan Sami Khan’s in new music video

F.P. Report

KARACHI: One of the youngest film producers and music composers of Pakistan, Azaan Sami Khan is about to bless your screens with an exceptional soundtrack named ‘Tu’.

Azaan Sami Khan is the son of legendary singer Adnan Sami Khan and actress Zeba Bakhtiar and a very promising teaser of his new music video is doing rounds on social media.

However, the major news is that Azaan’s music video ‘Tu’ features no other than the Pakistani diva Mahira Khan who will be portraying the role of his beloved. ‘Tu’ will be released on Eid-ul-Fitr and the teaser is gaining massive appreciation from our fellow social media users.

Azaan Sami Khan is not your average musician. Possessing qualities like his father he has provided spectacular music for massive Pakistani projects such as Parwaaz Hai Junoon and Parey Hut Love, films which have proved to be chart-topping hits.

Azaan has already succeeded at being a producer, composer, screenwriter and editor and now he feels he should put his acting talents to test as well.

Social media users are always super eager to watch content with Mahira Khan featured in it, now Azaan’s promising music video starring the diva of Pakistan might just prove to be a stupendous hit.