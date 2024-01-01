Mahira Khan breaks silence on Ranbir Kapoor controversy

(Web Desk): Mahira Khan, one of Pakistan’s most beloved stars, has captivated fans with her talent and grace for over a decade.

Known for her outstanding work in dramas and films, Mahira recently addressed a significant controversy in her career during an interview with BBC Asia.

The controversy dates back to when photos of Mahira with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor surfaced online, sparking criticism on both sides of the border.

In the interview, Mahira revealed that the incident took a severe toll on her mental health and personal life. She described being under immense pressure, worrying about her son and family, and the potential impact on her career. The situation forced her to prioritize her loved ones’ well-being over public commentary.

Mahira also shared her fears about her career potentially coming to an abrupt end. However, the unwavering support of the brands she collaborated with and the charities she worked for motivated her to keep going.