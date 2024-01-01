Mahira Khan details new project with Humayun Saeed

(Web Desk) : Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed team up for feature film ‘Love Guru’ and the stars were busy shooting for the movie in London.

Internet is electrified with the news that gorgeous and talented actress Mahira Khan is pairing with renowned actor Humayun Saeed.

Mahira Khan is a popular Pakistani film actor who is known for her hit films and dramas including Humsafar, Niyat, Shehr E Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and others.

She boasts a strong Instagram following of 11.3 million. Lately, Previously, Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed worked together in Bin Roye and fans loved their charming pairing.

The film has been written by Vasay Chaudhary. Nadeem Baig is the director of the film and Humayun Saeed is the producer of the film.

Mahira Khan has also shared information about her upcoming movie. Speaking to journalists, Mahira Khan said, “I feel overwhelmed to have received so much love from overseas Pakistanis.

“We are shooting our upcoming film Love Guru here in London. We have been filming this project passionately for a month and a half. The film will be released on Eid al Adha, 2024.”