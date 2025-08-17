Mahira Khan shares terrifying experience amid recent floods and landslides

(Web Desk): Pakistani star Mahira Khan has shared a personal and harrowing experience related to the recent heavy rains and flooding situation.

Mahira revealed that while returning from Nathia Gali, she was so terrified that she constantly feared being caught in a flood or landslide.

In an Instagram story, Mahira Khan said she repeatedly felt helpless.

According to her, she kept thinking about what would happen if a landslide or sudden flash flood engulfed her. During this time, her thoughts also turned repeatedly to the thousands of victims currently facing hardships due to the rains and floods.

In her post, Mahira Khan wrote that she now deeply realises how helpless people become in the face of natural disasters. Moment by moment, they strive to save their lives, homes, and loved ones, but often, nothing is in their control.

Expressing sorrow over the recent devastating rains and the resulting situation, the actress also prayed to God for mercy and protection.

Unprecedented rainfall has caused widespread destruction across the country. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, over 400 people have lost their lives due to floods and landslides. In Sindh, the rains have also increased difficulties, and on August 19, heavy rainfall in Karachi caused urban flooding, with water entering homes in several areas.