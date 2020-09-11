Mahira Khan speaks out on Motorway rape incident

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Superstar Mahira Khan has always been vocal speaking about women’s rights. Like other celebrities who have demanded justice for the gang-rape at Lahore Motorway, Mahira Khan has also requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into this issue.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared an excerpt from the writings of Saadat Hasan Manto: “Hamare Han Izzat Ki Haqdar Sirf Ghar Ki Aurton Ko Samjah Jata Hai, Baqi Aurtein Hamare Liye Gosht Ki Dukanne Hain Jin k Bahir hum Kutton ki Tarah Zuban Latkae Kharre Nazr Aate Hain”.

Her latest post comes after a heinous incident that took place at Lahore Motorway, where two robbers gang-raped a mother of two in vicinity of Gujjarpura police station when the victim, along with her children, was heading to Gujranwala. The actress also shared the post of Haroon Shahid about the issue that is seemingly raising in our society. Mahira Khan called out authorities for not having a system in place to avoid such tragic incidents in the future.