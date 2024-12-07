Mahira Khan spreads smiles and hope among children fighting cancer

(Web Desk): Pakistan’s renowned actress Mahira Khan visited children battling cancer at the NGO Umeed Parr, spreading warmth and compassion.

The actress shared moments from her visit on Instagram, where she interacted with the children, their parents, and the medical staff.

During her visit, Mahira Khan hugged the children, listened to their parents about their health conditions, and clicked pictures with them.

She expressed her gratitude for being invited to bring comfort and joy to the lives of these brave children, their families, and the angelic medical team.

In her Instagram post, Mahira wrote: “It is an honor to be here today, invited to bring any comfort and happiness to the children battling cancer, their courageous parents, and the angelic medical staff.” She also acknowledged the efforts of her childhood friend, Sana, who co-founded the organization with other incredible women.

Mahira Khan thanked Sana in her post, writing, “As I said that day, Sana, you were born to do this. May God grant healing to all the sick. Ameen.”

Mahira’s visit highlights her continuous commitment to social causes, as she consistently uses her platform to support charitable initiatives and spread awareness about cancer treatment.