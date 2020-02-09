Mahira Khan stuns in black outfit

DUBAI (Monitoring Desk): Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan looked nothing short of a vision in a black sequined dress she donned at the Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020 in Dubai.

The Raees actor took to Instagram and shared endearing photos of herself looking elegant in a black sequined attire which she paired off with a pair of gold danglers.

The actress opted for bold red lips to complete her look.

The photos have garnered thousands of hearts with no time.

Later, Mahira shared a video wherein she could be seen taking selfies with fans.

She wrote, “I love love love you all. All this love makes it all worth it, makes me want to do better and work harder.. thank you thank you thank you Forever grateful. Alhumdullilah.”

The Superstar actor recently attended the PISA 2020 in Dubai where she also met with her fellow stars.

Mahira Khan and Meera were spotted all smiling at the ceremony, days after the latter strongly criticised the Raees actress.