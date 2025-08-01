Mahira Khan stuns onlookers in Karachi’s market

(Web Desk): Mahira Khan’s recent visit to Karachi’s Clifton Market has gone viral, with social media users praising the superstar for her humble and modest appearance.

Dressed in a simple ivory salwar kameez, Mahira was seen casually browsing through saree stalls without any security or entourage, mingling with the crowd.

In widely shared video clips, Mahira is seen smiling, chatting with local vendors, and even bargaining over prices.

Her relaxed and modest presence quickly won praise from both onlookers and online fans. One user commented under the viral clip: “She’s just like us.”

Another wrote: “This is why she’ll always be Pakistan’s sweetheart.”

A third added: “She’s truly down to earth and lives like a regular person.”

While many admired her humility, some speculated the visit might have been staged. “This could be scripted, or part of a shoot,” one viewer commented.