Mahira Khan’s Qawwali night with Abida Parveen captivates social media

(Web Desk) : Mahira Khan, the renowned Pakistani film and television actress, continues to captivate social media with highlights from her private and star-studded wedding.

A recent post by the Superstar actress showcased heartwarming moments from her wedding’s Qawwali night.

The Qawwali night’s performance was graced by the legendary Abida Parveen.

The stunning bride and her handsome groom were a vision as they swayed to the soul-stirring melodies of the Qawwalis, revelling in the joyous occasion.

In the company of several other well-known celebrities, Khan was joined by her friends from the entertainment industry, including Sarmad Khoosat, Azaan Sami Khan, Fawad Khan, Nina Kashif, and Nabeel Qureshi.

In the post’s caption, Mahira Khan expressed her sentiments, stating, “Anyone who knows me… knows. Abida Parveen… all my love, all my respect. Alhumdulillah. Shukr. Sabr. Shukr.”