Mahmood directs strict monitoring of treatment services under Sehat Card

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while taking notice of complaints about sufferings of patients in some of the private hospitals during treatment under Sehat Card Plus has directed the authorities of health department to strictly monitor the free treatment services being provided by the private hospitals under the Sehat Card scheme, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister further directed the concerned authorities that complaints about sufferings of patients be properly investigated and incase complaint found genuine then concerned hospital must be removed from the panel of Sehat Card.

The chief minister said that Sehat Card is a pro-poor and public friendly initiative of the PTI government and its 100 percent benefits must reach to public at any cost.

The chief minister also directed the quarters concerned to look into the issues of private hospitals and steps be taken to resolve them on priority so as to ensure provision of free treatment facilities in an effective manner.

The Chief Minister said that there will be no compromise on provision of free treatment facilities to the public in registered private hospitals adding that all empanelled hospitals should ensure free treatment under Sehat Card. “Strict action will be taken against the hospitals creating unnecessary hurdles in the treatment under the scheme,” Chief Minister remarked.