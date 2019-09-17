Mahmood Khan visits Pak-Afghan border at Torkham

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday visited Pak-Afghan border at Torkham point and reviewed arrangements for 24/7 opening of Torkham border.

Talking to media on the occasion he said the Prime Minister Imran Khan would formally inaugurate the opening of Torkham on September 18 that would improve the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said that the opening of the border is aimed to promote trade activities to central Asian states through the route besides enhancing export of Pakistani products.

He said the 24/7 opening of Torkha border was a longstanding demand of tribal people and Prime Minister has ordered the opening for facilitation of tribal people.

The Chief Minister said that Islamabad desires strong ties with Kabul and opening of Torkham border is part of the government’s efforts, adding that Khyber pass had remained a trade route for centuries and opening of the border would usher a new era of prosperity in the region.

To a question regarding health sector, he said that soon the provincial government would make its one-year performance report public.