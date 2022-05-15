Mahmood takes notice of killing Sikh men

PESHAWAR (APP): The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Sunday took notice over the brutal killing of two Sikh men in Batatal Bazar and marked it as a cowardly act of anti-state elements.

Talking to newsmen, Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that KP CM expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of two Sikh traders killed by unknown assailants in Peshawar. He said no one will be allowed to disturb peaceful environment in the province besides creating anarchy in the country.

He said there is complete interfaith harmony in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and government has taken pragmatic steps for the welfare and betterment of the entire minority communities existing in the province.

KP CM strictly directed law enforcing agencies and police for early arrest of the killers involved in the attack, disrupting peace in the area.

Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that government and people of KP are equally sharing grief of the bereaved families and expressed gratitude with them in this hour of need.

It is worth mentioning here that two persons riding on motorbike opened fire on two shopkeepers of Sikh community selling spices in Bata Tal bazaar of Sarband and killed Saljeet Singh (42) and Ranjeet Singh (38) on the spot.

Chief Minister condemns suicide attack in North Waziristan

The Chief Minister on Sunday condemned suicide bombing in North Waziristan in which three Pakistan Army soldiers and three children were martyred.

Chief Minister expresses condolences over the martyrdom of six persons including three security personnel in the blast.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

He said that security forces have made everlasting sacrifices in the war on terror for the sake of nation and country. He said that such cowardly incidents will not dampen the spirits of the security forces.

The Chief Minister said that the whole nation stands by the security forces to eradicate terrorism, adding the nation salutes the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and other security forces.

The people of the tribal districts have also made unprecedented sacrifices in the war on terror, adding these sacrifices of the security forces and people of the tribal districts will not go in vain.

It is worth mentioning here that three Pakistan Army soldiers and three children were martyred in a suicide attack in Miran Shah area of North Waziristan, Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.

The soldiers were identified as 33-year-old Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir from Pakpattan, 22-year-old Sepoy Qasim Maqsood from Multan and 21-year-old Sepoy Uzair Asfar from Haripur.

The children were identified as Ahmed Hassan 11, Ahsan 8 and Anum 4.

