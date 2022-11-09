Mahmood travel issues due to unsolved problem

KABUL (TOLOnews): The former minister of Urban Development and Land, Mahmood Karzai, said that he has been prohibited from traveling abroad due to unsolved problems that exist in Ayno Mina town in the southern province of Kandahar.

The Minister of Justice, Abdul Hakim Sharie, also said that Mahmood Karzai has not traveled due to problems existing in Ayno Mina town.

He denied that Mahmood Karzai was banned from traveling.

“It is not the policy of the Islamic Emirate to kick out anyone from the country or ban anyone from travel,” Sharie added.

Mahmood Karzai, the brother of former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, also confirmed that he was not allowed to travel due to problems of the AFCO International company which worked on the Ayno Mina town in Kandahar. Mahmood Karzai said that he will stay in the country until the work on Ayno Mina town is finished.

The remaining work on Ayno Mina town has been resumed.

Mahmood Karzai said he is in a dispute over the Anyo Mina with the deputy head of the AFCO company.

“Our lands should be divided based on the license that we have. The lands of the individuals located around us should also be divided based on documents. Thus, the

Minister (of Justice) told us to stay until this issue is solved because there might be a need for your signature,” he said.

“The services and work on Ayno Mina will soon resume and the problems that the people had there will be ended,” said Abdul Hameed, deputy head of the AFCO company.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) welcomed the resumption of work at Ayno Mina town.

“We should provide services to the ordinary people. The service should be based on legal documents,” said Younus Mohmand, acting head of the ACCI.

Sharie, who is also head of the commission to retake the lands captured by powerful individuals, said that they collected the documents of more than 70 major towns. According to some unconfirmed reports, Mahmood Karzai has traveled abroad.

