Mahmood ur Rasheed’s son arrested from Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Hassan Mahmood, son of prominent PTI leader Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, has been arrested by the police in Islamabad.

According to sources, Dr. Mahmood was taken into custody while en route to the PTI rally in Sangjani. He has been transferred to Sangjani police station.

This arrest came as PTI planned a major rally in Islamabad today, following the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the administration after 40 conditions were met.

The former provincial minister Mian Mahmood ur Rashid is currently imprisoned in Camp Jail, Lahore.