Mahmudullah, Shakib, Cutting pull out of PSL 6 remainder

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Few of the foreign players have excused from taking part in the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6 in Abu Dhabi due to one or another reason.

According to the sources, Bangladesh’s Shakib-al-Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah have been pulled out from the competition due to personal reasons. Usman Khawaja’s participation is unexpected due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia’s Ben Cutting and Joe Burns, South Africa’s George Linde will also be unavailable for the league’s remaining matches. It must be noted here that Abu Dhabi will host PSL 6’s remainder in early June.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently putting things in place for hosting the extravaganza. The revised schedule of the event will be announced soon.