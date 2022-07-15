Maidan Wardak residents build self-funded school

Sayed Abad (TOLOnews): Residents of the Sayed Abad district in Maidan Wardak province said that there is no school in the “Boghakai” neighborhood and that they have started building a school at their own expense for 5.1 million Afs.

According to the residents, most of the districts of the province do not have schools, and students have to walk a long distance to get to school.

“We have collected 100 Afs from each person, and those who now live in Iran, Saudi Arabia and other countries have helped us too,” said Haji Karim Dad, a resident of Maidan Wardak.

“The people of this area come here every day and take part in the construction of this school.

The stone and sand were also brought by people,” said Mohammad Basir, another resident of Maidan Wardak.

Some students who complained that the government officials do not pay attention to the lack of schools in the province said they are happy with the construction of this school.

“It takes hours to attend schools in this province, schools are

far away from us, if this school is built for us, it will be very

good for us,” said Yasir Shah, a student.

“Schools are very far from our area, students are facing many problems,” said Hasibullah, another student.

Meanwhile, local officials of Maidan Wardak welcome the decision of the residents of the province, saying they are trying to provide educational opportunities for the remote districts of the province.

“We praise their sense that they are building a school with their own money, and we … reassured them that they should let us know if they run into any difficulties,” said Safiullah Rayed, director of the Information and Culture of Maidan Wardak.

Related