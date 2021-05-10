MAIL announces relief for Covid-19 hit livestock owners

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) announced it would set up 15 veterinary clinics and provide 1,000 tons of animal feed to livestock owners who suffered due to Covid-19 outbreak.

AnwarulhaqAhadi, agriculture minister, made the announcement during a ceremony where he signed an agreement with Dutch Committee and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for implementation of the program. Ahadi said that the program worth 154 million afghanis has been assisted by International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

He said that the pandemic affected all parts of livestock and it required more support to be revived. He added that 1,000 metric tons of animal feed would be distributed to livestock owners affected by the pandemic in different parts of the country and 15 new veterinary clinics would be built.

Despite being little, the assistance could have a positive impact on the situation of livestock owners, he said.

Ahadi said that his ministry was trying to implement bigger programs for the improvement of livestock in the country. Efforts are on to launch a major program in the livestock area and an agreement in this regard has been reached with the Asian Development Bank, he said. The minister said that MAIL’s budget was limited for livestock in the last few years.

Dutch Committee head, talking in the ceremony, said that the Netherlands was trying to support Afghan people living in rural areas and nomads who are affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the Dutch Committee’s support for the agriculture of Afghanistan would continue.