Mainstreaming merged areas is govt’s top priority, says PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the government’s top priority is the development and mainstreaming of the merged areas in the northern province.

The prime minister was presiding over a high-level session held on the development and progress of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area, which was merged last year into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the session, the administrative matters and law and order situation of the province was taken into account.

The strategy for the next three months and development projects were reviewed in the meeting.

In the session, it was decided that the provincial cabinet will review the development projects and the local government system will be reinstated in the merged areas.

It was also decided to speed up efforts to fill empty seats in police, health, education and other departments in the area.