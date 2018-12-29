Maintaining security situation in Balochistan focus of Pakistan Army: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to ISPR, security situation in the province was discussed during the meeting.

Balochistan CM appreciated efforts of Pakistan Army towards provision of enabling security environment for execution of socio-economic development projects as part of Khushal Balochistan program.

COAS asserted that maintaining security situation in Balochistan is focus of Pakistan Army.

He stressed that progress of Pakistan is linked to peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Fencing of Pak-Afghan border and enhanced security coordination on Pak-Iran border shall further improve the security situation, declared the Army Chief.