Maiwand students demand urgent reconstruction of war-damaged schools

KANDAHAR (TOLONews): A number of students in Maiwand district of Kandahar province are calling for the reconstruction of school buildings and the improvement of their educational conditions.

They say that due to past conflicts, many school structures have been damaged and are in serious need of rebuilding.

Sediqullah, a student, said: “We request the Islamic Emirate to give special attention to Maiwand district, as it has been heavily affected and its people are facing economic hardships. Schools and higher education centers should be constructed here.”

Yar Mohammad, another student, told TOLOnews: “Some schools here have been destroyed, and the buildings of several others remain incomplete. They should be rebuilt fundamentally so students can learn in a proper environment.”

Currently, 20 general education schools and 100 religious madrasas are operational in Maiwand district.

Local officials say efforts are ongoing to activate more schools and reconstruct those that have been damaged.

Bismillah, Deputy District Chief of Maiwand in Kandahar, said: “Alhamdulillah, since the Islamic Emirate came to power, twenty schools have been inaugurated in Maiwand district of Kandahar, and educational activities are ongoing.

Additionally, one hundred religious madrasas are currently active in the district.

However, this number of religious and modern schools does not meet the needs of the district. We have submitted proposals for the construction of more schools.”

According to officials, to better address the challenges faced by residents of Maiwand—due to its large population and extensive territory—the district will be divided into two, based on a decision by the leadership of the Islamic Emirate.