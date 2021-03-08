Majid Shaukat Khan case military commissions to begin from 18-28th May

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: On Monday, Military commission’s media invitation has been announced for United States VS Majid Shoukat Khan Sentencing Hearing.

According to the details of the matter, the Department of Defense and the Office of Military Commissions will allocate seats for news media aboard a military-chartered aircraft for travel from Joint Base Andrews (JBA) in Maryland to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB) Cuba to cover military commission proceedings scheduled for United States v. Majid Shoukat Khan, May 18 – 28, 2021.

Regaridng other SOP’s it has been announced that the reporters are required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled hearings, adding that the tentative flight will be available.

The details regarding the flights available mentioned that on May 2 – Joint Base Andrews to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay,

May 29- Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to Joint Base Andrews.

Media personnel are required to fill the form if desiring to view this hearing from NSGB must complete the registration form, adding that all requests must be received no later than noon EST, Friday, March 12.

Multiple requesters from the same organization must register separately via the form.

Additionally, all traveling media are instructed have proof of a negative polymerase chain reaction COVID-19 viral test within three days prior to departing the national capital region, and media may be further required to be tested day of travel.

In accordance with Naval Station Guantanamo Bay policy, a Restriction of Movement (ROM)/Quarantine of 14 Days is required for media upon arrival at NSGB.

Additional viewing is available for media via Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) from a media work center at Fort George G. Meade, in Maryland. Regular COVID-19 mitigation protocols, such as mask wearing and social distancing will apply at all locations, although media viewing from Fort Meade are not subject to COVID-19 testing or ROM requirements.

It has also been clarified that there are no tours of detention camps scheduled during military commissions and reports have been requested that reporting on Guantanamo topics not related to the military commissions must be coordinated through OSD Public Affairs and the Joint Task Force Guantanamo public affairs office.

The primary purpose of travel to Guantanamo Bay is courtroom reporting, the details mentioned.

Additionally, all traveling media personnel must have proof of a negative polymerase chain reaction COVID-19 viral test within three days prior to departing the national capital region, and media may be further required to be tested day of travel. Other than this in accordance with Naval Station Guantanamo Bay policy, a Restriction of Movement (ROM)/Quarantine of 14 Days is required for media upon arrival at NSGB.

Regarding the additional viewing is available for media via Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) from a media work center at Fort George G. Meade, in Maryland. Regular COVID-19 mitigation protocols, such as mask wearing and social distancing will apply at all locations, although media viewing from Fort Meade are not subject to COVID-19 testing or ROM requirements.

Due to a limited number of seats aboard the flight and limited accommodations at NSGB, selection is not guaranteed, the authorities confirmed. Media personnel willing to view this hearing from Fort Meade have to send their requests via email to osd.mc-alex.OMC.mbx.omc-pa@mail.mil with the their name, occupation/position, News Outlet and contact information and the subject line has to be “Khan 18-28 MAY 2021”