Major among two martyred, six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Two personnel of Pakistani Army, including an officer, were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on the night between January 29 and 30 on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly six were eliminated.

However, during intense fire exchange, Major Hamza Israr, who was leading his troops from the front, and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, the military’s media wing said.

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” read the official statement.