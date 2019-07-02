Major crackdown to be started against benami property holders: Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan has hinted to start a major crackdown against the benami property holders.

While taking to the twitter on Tuesday, Firdous Awan tweeted that a political family of Sindh and their undeclared property would now be taken action against after required information of their benami property had come out during investigations.

She added that the benami zone of the Federal Board of Revenue Karachi chapter would undertake required action against the findings.

Awan also expressed resolve that accountability was a major part of ‘Naya Pakistan’ which she could now see on the horizon.

As reported earlier on July 1, The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) authorities have pulled their socks up for initiating large-scale crackdowns against benami (undisclosed) accounts and properties across the country.