Major developed products showcased in IDEAS

F.P. Report

KARACHI: “Our country has showcased one of the best and technologically advanced air and ground equipment in the global market, thus, proudly achieving self-sufficiency in many fields related to the defence sector,” said Muhammad Israr Tareen, Federal Minister for Defence Production while addressing the closing ceremony of IDEAS 2022 held at the Expo Center Karachi.

He further added that Pakistan has always been conscientious of the reality that arms facilitate peace, desires to live as a harmonious and peace-loving country in this competitive world. Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI(M) DG DEPO, Brig. Naveed Azam Cheema, Director Coordination DEPO, Commodore Mohammad Tahir SI(M), Director (Media) DEPO and Zohair Naseer, CEO Badar Expo Solutions were also present on the occasion.

He added that the aim of the IDEAS 2022 was to showcase our products, demonstrate our organizational skills to plan and conduct a mega event of international stature and provide a great international platform to convey our viewpoints on security issues of the Region. Moreover, to provide a unique opportunity for our defence related industry, both in public and private sector, to display their products and interact directly with the defence industry of the developed world and creating a good opportunity to reinforce the diplomatic efforts in the domain of defence diplomacy.

He said by holding IDEAS 2022 successfully under the prevalent environment is the manifestation to build the image of Pakistan as a modern, progressive and tolerant state that is willing to co-exist peacefully with the international community. While giving an answer to a question he said we have achieved all targets of holding the IDEAS 2022. Around 285 foreign defence delegations from 64 countries participated, which shows the significance and success of the exhibition. Over 30 MoUs were signed delegates on the side line of IDEAS-2022. He highlighted that foreign delegate, as well as exhibitors, had a comfortable stay and a good message will be conveyed in the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country and has the organizational skills to hold a grand event in the most organized way.

Meanwhile, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik also briefed the media, and added that Pakistan had been in defence production since decades. Our some of the major indigenously developed products were showcased in IDEAS-2022 including Main Battle Tank, Al-Khalid, Al-Zarrar, JF-17 Thunder Fighter Aircraft, Armoured Personnel Carriers, and Armed UAV etc. We received a very good response for IDEAS 2022 from Turkey, China, North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Far East.

DG DEPO thanked event Badar Expo for selling up show in befitting manner. He added that the impact of the event will be large, it is an ongoing process and major deals take time to be cemented. Pakistan is producing high-quality defence products which are competitive in cost but are equal in terms of quality. Pakistan would continue to hold IDEAS biennially and has great potential to export its defence products across different continents of the world. Later, the exhibitors were recognized by giving away certificates and participation awards.

PAF pavilion remains iconic as IDEAS-2022 entrers final day: The 11th Edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, IDEAS-2022, is concluding on Friday at Karachi Expo Center. As the exhibition enters its 4th and final day, National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) being the most appreciated project of the show, continues to gather admiration from the visitors. The broad spectrum of the project and it’s national significance has made it the most successful project at the exhibition. The NASTP project as per CAS vision and his own initiative has materialized in record time.

PAF pavilion with the static display of state of the art JF-17 Thunder and Super Muhshak Trainer Aircraft remained iconic in the mega event with keen interest shown in the indigenously developed aircraft by the visiting delegates and senior military officials of different countries.

Earlier on the 3rd day of the event, PAF’s legendary Mirage aircraft presented a breath-taking flypast at Karachi Sea view. The event also included a paratrooping show of PAF’s Air Borne team jumping from the mighty C-130 Hercules. The Flypast was witnessed by several key officials and delegates from friendly countries. The excited crowd gathered at the venue were over joyed to see the power packed performance of the PAF aircrew. Both NASTP and the JF-17 Thunder aircraft together will serve as the leading defence productions to attract foreign delegates for joint ventures.

