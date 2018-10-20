Major power breakdown in Karachi as transmission line trips

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A major power breakdown hit the metropolis on Saturday as the national grid’s transmission line tripped.

A K-Electric spokesperson said, “Supply to city is affected following tripping in transmission line of national grid. The sudden disruption in supply has had a rollover effect on local circuits serving Karachi.”

“Restoration efforts are under way. We regret inconvenience caused to customers and request their cooperation during this time,” the power utility added.

The supply of power to grid stations located in North Karachi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad and Surjani Town has been affected owing to the tripping in transmission line.

Large parts of the city, including Defence, Bufffer Zone, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, North Nazimabad, New Karachi and Surjani Town, have been rendered without electricity for the past few hours.

Nusrat Bhutto Colony, PIB Colony, Quaidabad and Yousuf Goth have also been affected by the outage.

Earlier this month, three major power outages plunged Karachi into darkness.

Following the outages, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) took serious notice and directed K-Electric to submit a detailed report regarding the power breakdowns along with preventive and corrective steps taken by it.

According to a press release issued by NEPRA, K-Electric is not investing to improve its transmission and distribution network as occurrences of tripping are frequent.

