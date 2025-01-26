Major progress achieved in 4th phase of Herat-Khaf railway: Officials

HERAT (TOLOnews): Local officials in Herat report that the construction of the first section of the fourth phase of the Herat-Khaf railway has progressed by more than 80%.

This section, which spans 43 kilometers, is expected to be completed in less than five months, officials said. Additionally, the final section of this project, extending to Herat’s industrial park, commenced last year and is scheduled to be operational within the next year and a half.

Hazrat Quli Enteqami, an engineer working on the fourth phase of the Herat-Khaf railway, stated: “The groundwork has been completed, and we are making daily progress of 300 to 350 meters in the track-laying process. The required materials are supplied from Iran, and there are no shortages in this regard.”

Ahmadullah Muttaqi, head of information and culture in Herat, emphasized: “The Islamic Emirate is determined to complete this project within the next five months.”

The Herat-Khaf railway plays a crucial role in importing raw materials from various countries and exporting Herat’s manufactured goods, linking Herat’s industrial park to global markets.

Hamidullah Khadem, head of the Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines, said: “We hope to import raw materials for our factories through Iran and Turkmenistan and export our products worldwide via this railway.”

The Herat-Khaf railway consists of four phases, with two sections already operational in Iran and one in Afghanistan.

