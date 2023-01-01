Major reshuffle in KP’s bureaucracy

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In a significant administrative overhaul, several high-profile transfers and appointments have taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with some remarkable developments that have made headlines.

The current Commissioner of Mardan, Yousaf Rahim, has been transferred from Mardan and is now reporting to the Establishment Department. In a move that stands out, Shaukat Yousafzai, who was previously awaiting posting in the Establishment Department, has now been appointed as the Commissioner of Mardan Division. This marks a unique case, as Shaukat Yousafzai becomes the Commissioner of a division for the fifth consecutive time, a historical first in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Commissioner Malakand, ShahidUllah, has also been reported to the Establishment Department, while Saqib Raza has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Malakand Division.

In another notable change, Amir Sultan has been transferred from the position of Commissioner Hazara and has been posted as the Secretary of Health. Meanwhile, Zaheer Ul Islam has taken up the role of Commissioner of Hazara Division. Due to performance-related issues, Commissioner Kohat, Muhmmad Ali Shah, has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and has been reported to the Establishment Department.

This extensive reshuffling isn’t limited to commissioners it also extends to various Administrative Secretaries in the province:

Dr. Amber Ali Khan has been appointed as the Secretary of Housing. Syed Imtiaz Hussain is now the Secretary of Finance, Zulfiqar Ali Shah takes up the role of Secretary of Industries, Mehmood Hassan is the new Secretary of Excise.

Muhammad Idrees assumes the position of Secretary of the C&W Department. Muhammad Ziaulhaq is the Secretary of Transport. Aneela Mehfuz becomes the Secretary of Social Welfare.Arshad Khan takes up the role of Secretary of the Higher Education Department. Muhammad Israr is appointed as the Secretary of Livestock. Mutahhir Zeb becomes the Secretary of Tourism. Tahir Orakzai is now the Secretary of Irrigation.Dawood Khan takes up the position of Secretary of Local Government.Shahid Sohail becomes the Secretary of Public Health, Zarif Ul Mani is now the Secretary of Food, Inayat Waseem assumes the role of Secretary of Relief, Nisar Ahmad takes up the position of Secretary of Energy & Power.

Additionally, several officials, including Muhammad Ayaz, Amir Afaq, Rashid Khan, Matiullah, Abdul Basit, Ihsanullah, Abid Wazir, and Muhsarraf Marwat, have been made OSD and reported to the Establishment Department.

The reshuffling also extends to Deputy Commissioners across various districts: Khalid Iqbal is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Nowshera. Dr. Qasim Ali Khan becomes the Deputy Commissioner of Swat, Afaq Wazir is appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, Zia Ur Rehman takes up the role of Deputy Commissioner of Shangla, Muhammad Fawad is the new Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dir, Shahid Ali becomes the Deputy Commissioner of Malakand, Hassan Abid is appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Kolai Palas, Hamid Ali assumes the role of Deputy Commissioner of Buner, Irfan Un Din is the new Deputy Commissioner of Upper Chitral.

Furthermore, Irfanullah Wazir and Shahab Muhammad have been made OSD and reported to the Establishment Department. This extensive reshuffle reflects the commitment of the government to optimize administrative efficiency and ensure effective governance across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.