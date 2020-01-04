Major reshuffling in KP cabinet, notification issued

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has made major reshuffling in provincial cabinet, notification issued.

Earlier, it emerged that CM KP Mehmood Khan is not happy with the behaviour of the majority of the cabinet members and change in the provincial cabinet is on the cards.

As per notification, nine special assistants and two new ministers have been inducted in the provincial cabinet of KP.

Shahram Khan Tarakai has been made Health minister, Hasham Inamullah, social welfare, Akbar Ayub, Elementary and Secondary Education and Dr Amjad Ali has been given portfolio of Minerals and Mines minister.

Among other reshuffle: Mr. Kamran Bangash has been assigned portfolio of Local Bodies as a special assistant, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, minister for Rehabilitation and Rescue, Malik Shad Muhammad, minister for Transport , Khalique-ur-Rehman, assistant for Higher Education, Riaz Khan, special assistant for Public Health and Shafiullah Khan has been appointed as Special Assistant on Anti-Corruption.

Portfolio of Excise and Taxation has been given to Mr. Ghazan Jamal, as a special assistant and Taj Muhammad to look after matters of prisons as special assistant.

Showing his anger on the non-appearance of the ministers at their respective departments and in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, CM KP, Mehmood Khan had vowed strict action against those who continue to remain absent and fail in performing.

In his statement, he had further said from now words, he will personally monitor the attendance of the ministers.